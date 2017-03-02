

CTV Atlantic





Police in Halifax are looking for two men accused of storming into a bar and pointing a handgun at a staff member during an alleged robbery.

Just before midnight Wednesday night, officers were called to Jenny's Place at 6211 Lady Hammond Dr.

Officers say the men came in through a back door and trained the gun on an employee as one of them went into the office to get a quantity of cash.

The staff member struggled with one of the men and disarmed him before the pair fled, but the employee was not injured. The firearm was recovered at the scene, and police are searching for suspects.

Police are also investigating another robbery that occured Wednesday night in the Halifax area.

At approximately 9:03 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery that had just occured at the Smoke Shop at 2651 Windsor St.

Officers say a man entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk was not injured, and the suspect fled on foot with an amount of cash,

The suspect is described as a 30 to 40 year old white man, 5'10"-6'0" tall, thin build, wearing blue jeans, a black parka, and a black toque with a white stripe.