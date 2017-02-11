

Halifax Regional Police are investigating another robbery, this time at a cigarette shop.

Police say the incident happened Saturday around 2 p.m. at 6141 Young Street.

The suspect entered the store and demanded cash, then fled the scene on foot towards Young Street.

Police say the cashier did not see a weapon and there were no injuries.

The man is described as white, in his 30s and has scruffy facial hair. Police say he was wearing a puffy dark colored jacket, a dark colored touque, blue jeans and black shoes.

Officers are investigating whether the incident is connected to a robbery that happened down the road at the Shell gas station early Saturday morning.

Anyone with information on suspect or either of the incidents is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.