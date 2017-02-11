Featured
Halifax police investigating second robbery within 12 hours
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, February 11, 2017 11:48AM AST
Last Updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 5:19PM AST
Halifax Regional Police are investigating another robbery, this time at a cigarette shop.
Police say the incident happened Saturday around 2 p.m. at 6141 Young Street.
The suspect entered the store and demanded cash, then fled the scene on foot towards Young Street.
Police say the cashier did not see a weapon and there were no injuries.
The man is described as white, in his 30s and has scruffy facial hair. Police say he was wearing a puffy dark colored jacket, a dark colored touque, blue jeans and black shoes.
Officers are investigating whether the incident is connected to a robbery that happened down the road at the Shell gas station early Saturday morning.
Anyone with information on suspect or either of the incidents is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
