

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating a string of suspicious fires on Quinpool Road.

Police were called to the 6000 block of Quinpool Road at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday to assist fire crews after a fire was intentionally lit in the alleyway of a building.

When officers arrived, they learned another fire had previously been lit in a dumpster on the same block.

While police were on scene, they say another fire was started in a garbage can at a third location in the area.

Police say all three fires were small and quickly extinguished. No property was damaged.

Police arrested a person of interest at the scene, but they were later released without charges.