

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police have charged a man in connection with the 2013 homicide of Matthew Sudds.

Police say the body of the 24-year-old man was found in a ditch along Africville Road in Halifax on Oct. 14, 2013, four days after he was last seen.

An autopsy confirmed Sudds had been the victim of a shooting and his death was ruled a homicide.

Ricardo Jerrel Whynder, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Sudds’ death.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Whynder’s arrest Friday, and he was arrested without incident in Surrey, B.C. that afternoon.

Whynder remains in police custody in Surrey and will be brought back to Nova Scotia to appear in Halifax provincial court in the coming days.

Anyone with information about the murder of Matthew Sudds is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.