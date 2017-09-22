

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax Regional Police officer is facing charges in connection with a two-vehicle collision that left a woman with a fractured collarbone.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team investigated the incident and released its report Thursday.

SiRT says the officer was responding to a call in his police vehicle around 4:50 p.m. on May 16 in central Halifax. The investigation found that the officer was entering the Willow Tree intersection from Cogswell Street, heading toward Quinpool Road, when the collision occurred.

The 33-year-old female driver of the second vehicle sustained a fractured collarbone. She was the only person inside the vehicle.

The collision was referred to SiRT, which is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

SiRT says it spoke to 11 civilian witnesses, collected video, and obtained a forensic examination of the scene during its investigation, resulting in two charges being laid against the 27-year-old officer.

Const. Brandon Scott Hurley has been charged with failing to stop at a red light, and failing to drive with due regard for all persons using the highway. Hurley is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Nov. 25.