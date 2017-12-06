

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax Regional Police officer with 11 years of service is facing three criminal charges, including voyeurism, trespassing by night and breach of trust.

In a news release Wednesday, acting media relations officer Const. Carol McIsaac said all matters occurred while the officer was on duty between Nov. 23 and Dec. 3, 2017 in the 700 block of Bedford Highway.

Const. George Farmer was arrested Wednesday and released on conditions, according to Const. McIsaac. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax court on Jan 16.

“Any time a police officer is charged with a criminal offence, it is disconcerting, not just for our employees, but also the citizens and communities we serve,” said Jean-Michel Blais, Chief of Halifax Regional Police in a statement.

“We recognize that matters of this nature undermine public trust, which our employees work hard to build and uphold every day. Breaching that trust is unacceptable and comes with consequences.”

Police say the matter is believed to have compromised the privacy of multiple victims.

“We can’t discuss the details of the offence, but I can confirm that as soon as we became aware of the matter, we initiated a thorough investigation,” said Chief Blais in the statement.

Police say the matter first came to their attention through an internal complaint, which evolved into a criminal investigation.

Const. Farmer has been suspended with pay.