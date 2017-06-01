

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are renewing calls for clues five years after the shooting death of a man outside a bar in the Clayton Park area.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at Winston’s Bar on Lacewood Drive around 2:08 a.m. on June 1, 2012.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man on the sidewalk. John Fulton Newcombe was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy revealed Newcombe died of a gunshot wound.

Police say Newcombe had just left Winston’s Bar when he was shot in the parking lot. Investigators believe the shooter fled the scene through a walkway towards Willett Street, where they were picked up by a vehicle.

Police believe Newcombe was the intended target and that the shooting wasn’t a random incident.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who was at the bar earlier that evening, or who may have witnessed an altercation between Newcombe and several men outside the bar.

Newcombe’s murder is part of the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.