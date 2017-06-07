

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police have confimed the suspicious death of an 18-year-old woman in Dartmouth a homicide.

In a press release Wednesday evening, police said the medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide and identified the victim as Chelsie Probert of Halifax.

Police responded to a report of a woman in medical distress on a footpath linking Albro Lake Road and Farrell Street, around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a young woman requiring immediate medical attention.

"She was taken to hospital by EHS where she later passed away,” says Halifax Regional Police Cst. Dianne Woodworth.

Investigators and forensic officers remained on scene in Dartmouth Wednesday as they investigated the woman’s death.

An area near the footpath on Albro Lake Road was cordoned off, as well as some dumpsters outside a business across the street, at the corner of Albro Lake and Wyse roads.

Farrell Park has been cordoned off since a 911 call reported the woman in medical distress. CTV News as also learned police may have enlisted the help of ground search and rescue as they continue to search the park.

At least one neighbour may have seen the woman moments before the incident.

"We saw a young girl standing on the corner and we didn't think anything of it - we just walked home,” says neighbour Janeta Bennett. “We came back out, and just heard the commotion with the police.”

This is not the first violent incident in the neighbourhood in recent months. In February, a man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed on the same pathway.

Less than two weeks ago, 25-year-old Terri-Lynn Atwood suffered serious injuries when she was run-over. A man was later charged with attempted murder. Atwood, a witness in a high profile murder trial, still can't walk or speak, but her family says she is slowly healing.

People in the area say it is generally quiet in the area, but drugs are a problem.

"If you mind your business, it's not dangerous,” says Arthur Wilson.

"Yes, no doubt. Young girl like that? Stabbed? She had something they wanted,” says Bennett.

As of Wednesday night, police remain on scene.

Police say the investivation is ongoing.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.