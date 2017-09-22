Featured
Halifax police searching for missing 74-year-old woman
Sandra Elaine Clarke, 74, hasn't been seen since 1 p.m. Friday. (Halifax Regional Police)
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 4:19PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are looking for a 74-year-old woman that went missing this afternoon.
Police say Sandra Elaine Clarke was last seen around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon on Southwood Drive in Halifax.
Clarke is described as a five-foot-two, 119-pound white woman with grey hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and tan pants.
Police say Clarke has a medical condition and may appear disoriented.
There is no information to suggest that Clarke has met with foul play, according to police, but they are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sandra Elaine Clarke is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.