

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are looking for a 74-year-old woman that went missing this afternoon.

Police say Sandra Elaine Clarke was last seen around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon on Southwood Drive in Halifax.

Clarke is described as a five-foot-two, 119-pound white woman with grey hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and tan pants.

Police say Clarke has a medical condition and may appear disoriented.

There is no information to suggest that Clarke has met with foul play, according to police, but they are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sandra Elaine Clarke is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.