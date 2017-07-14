

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police continue to investigate the suspicious disappearance of a man reported missing 15 years ago.

Bruce Andrew Forbes was 38 years old and living on Landsdowne Drive in Halifax at the time of his disappearance.

He was last seen at a Regent Road residence on July 16, 2002. His wife reported him missing the following day.

Police believe Forbes had a large sum of money in his possession at the time of his disappearance. Police say he suffered from a serious health condition and required medication on a daily basis, but they don’t believe he had his medication with him.

Investigators say the circumstances surrounding Forbes’ disappearance are suspicious and foul play is suspected.

The case is part of Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.