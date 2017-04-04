

CTV Atlantic





Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Halifax Tuesday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a call of a collision in the area of Duffus Street and Novalea Drive just after 2 p.m.

The caller said a red Mazda 3 was travelling on Novalea Drive when it turned right onto Duffus Street and hit a cab. He said the driver lost control of the car, then drove into a store parking lot and hit three parked cars.

Police are looking for the male driver and passenger who left the area on foot, leaving the car in the parking lot.

Police believe there were no injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.