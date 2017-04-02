

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are turning to the public to help find a missing 80-year-old woman.

Rose Kovacs was last seen driving in the Bedford area around 11 a.m. Sunday in a 2016 Grey Toyota with the Nova Scotia licence plate DJC623

Kovacs is described as a five-foot tall white woman, weighing about 130 pounds with ear length black and blonde highlighted hair.

Police say Kovacs has several medical issues and they are concerned for her well-being.

Police do not believe Kovacs has been met with foul play

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.