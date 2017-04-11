Featured
Halifax police seek help in locating missing international student
Jin Zhao was last seen walking in the area of Summer and Vernon streets around 3:30 p.m. on April 3. The 27-year-old man was reported missing on April 4. (Halifax Regional Police)
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 8:24AM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Dartmouth man who is originally from China.
Jin Zhao was last seen walking in the area of Summer and Vernon streets around 3:30 p.m. on April 3. The 27-year-old man was reported missing on April 4.
Zhao is an international student from China.
Police say there is no information to suggest that Zhao has met with foul play, but they are concerned for his well-being.
Zhao is five-foot-nine inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. A clothing description is not available.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
