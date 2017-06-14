

Halifax Regional Police are turning to the public to help find a 29-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in over two weeks.

Shauna Elisha Allison was reported missing on May 29, according to police.

Allison is described as 5’4” woman weighing 139 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police do not believe Allison has been met with foul play, but officers are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.