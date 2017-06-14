Featured
Halifax police seek help in locating woman reported missing in May
Police are asking for the public's help in locating 29-year-old Shauna Elisha Allison. (Halifax Regional Police)
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 4:29PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are turning to the public to help find a 29-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in over two weeks.
Shauna Elisha Allison was reported missing on May 29, according to police.
Allison is described as 5’4” woman weighing 139 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Police do not believe Allison has been met with foul play, but officers are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
