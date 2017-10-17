

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are turning to the public to help find a missing 63-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since last week.

Police say Neil Parks was last seen Thursday night near the Portland Street bus terminal in Dartmouth.

Parks is described as a five-foot-10, 180-pound white man with a grey beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark windbreaker-style jacket with cloth cuffs, white “Brooks” sneakers and carrying a “Tracker” backpack.

Police say Parks is known to ride his bicycle in his travels.

Officers have no information to suggest Parks has been met with foul play, but they’re concerned for her his well-being as he requires medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.