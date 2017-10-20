

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect after responding to three robbery attempts, including two involving firearms, in about an hour Thursday evening.

The first incident happened in the 0-100 block of Albro Lake Road in Dartmouth at 10:22 p.m. Police say a man with a firearm entered Showtime Video & Variety and demanded the clerk hand over cash from the till.

Police say the clerk yelled and a customer chased the suspect out of the store.

The suspect was seen running westbound from the Wyse and Albro Lake roads area.

About 30 minutes later, police responded to a report of another robbery in progress in the 0-200 block of the Bedford Highway.

Police say an armed man entered Bridgeview Grocery, pointed his firearm at the clerk, and demanded money. The clerk said no and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police also responded to a report of a holdup alarm in the 0-300 block of Windmill Road in Dartmouth at 11:33 p.m.

Officers say a masked man was trying to get into One Stop Shop by pulling on a door that had been locked by the clerk. He failed to get into the store and fled the scene.

Police believe the same suspect was involved in all three incidents and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

The suspect is described as a white man, about six feet tall, with a thin build. He was wearing black clothing and a metallic blue mask at the time of the incidents.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspect is asked to contact police.