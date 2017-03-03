

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 34-year-old woman.

Police say Amy Jay Phillips of Halifax hasn’t been heard from since Monday.

There is no information to suggest Phillips has met with foul play, but police say they are concerned for her well-being.

Phillips is described as a white woman with dark blond hair. She is five-foot-four inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.