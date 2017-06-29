Featured
Halifax police seek potential witness in Chelsie Probert homicide
The death of 18-year-old Chelsie Probert has been ruled a homicide. (Facebook)
Halifax Regional Police are looking for a potential witness as they continue to investigate the death of Chelsie Probert.
Police responded to a report of a woman in distress on a pathway between Albro Lake Road and Farrell Street in Dartmouth around 10 p.m. on June 6.
Officers found 18-year-old Probert injured on the pathway. She was taken to hospital, where she died from her injuries.
The medical examiner has ruled her death a homicide.
Last week, investigators in the homicide unit charged a 16-year-old boy with second-degree murder in Probert’s death.
Police say they would like to speak to a potential witness who may have been on the pathway, or in the surrounding area, between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on June 6. They say the man have been approached by the teen accused in Probert’s death.
The potential witness is described as a tall, white man, with a slender build and long, curly hair.
Police are asking him, or anyone with information about the case, to come forward.
