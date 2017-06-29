

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are looking for a potential witness as they continue to investigate the death of Chelsie Probert.

Police responded to a report of a woman in distress on a pathway between Albro Lake Road and Farrell Street in Dartmouth around 10 p.m. on June 6.

Officers found 18-year-old Probert injured on the pathway. She was taken to hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The medical examiner has ruled her death a homicide.

Last week, investigators in the homicide unit charged a 16-year-old boy with second-degree murder in Probert’s death.

Police say they would like to speak to a potential witness who may have been on the pathway, or in the surrounding area, between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on June 6. They say the man have been approached by the teen accused in Probert’s death.

The potential witness is described as a tall, white man, with a slender build and long, curly hair.

Police are asking him, or anyone with information about the case, to come forward.