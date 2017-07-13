

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are appealing to the public to help find a missing 15-year-old who hasn’t been seen since July 8.

Police say Amity Harris was last seen on Friday in the 2400 block of Robie Street. She was reported missing to police the next day.

Amity is described as a 5’5”, 175-pound girl with long red hair and hazel eyes.

Police say there is no description of what she was last seen wearing.

Officers do not believe Amity has been met with foul play, but they are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Amity Harris’s whereabouts is asked to call Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.