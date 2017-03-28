

THE CANADIAN PRESS





Halifax police are appealing for the public's help in finding three people accused of attacking an elderly woman as she walked on a path Sunday afternoon.

Officers say the woman was on a walkway between Percy Street and Joseph Howe Drive at about 2 p.m. when she was attacked by two men and a woman.

They say a man walking on the path came upon them and interrupted the alleged attack, in which police say nothing was taken.

Police were called only after the woman was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening.

They say the suspects include two white men dressed in black between 18 and 25 years old and a darker-skinned woman around the same age.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident or the man who intervened to call police.