Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in almost a month.

Merissa Purdy was last seen in the area of Gottingen and Brunswick streets around 2 p.m. on Dec. 9. She was reported missing to police on Monday.

Police say foul play is not suspected, but they are concerned for her well-being.

Purdy is described as an indigenous female with medium-length red hair and hazel eyes. She is five-foot-three inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

A clothing description is not available.

Anyone with information on Purdy’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.