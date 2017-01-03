Featured
Halifax police seek teen who hasn't been seen in almost a month
Merissa Purdy was last seen in the area of Gottingen and Brunswick streets around 2 p.m. on Dec. 9. She was reported missing to police on Monday. (Halifax Regional Police)
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 10:50AM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 3, 2017 5:31PM AST
Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in almost a month.
Merissa Purdy was last seen in the area of Gottingen and Brunswick streets around 2 p.m. on Dec. 9. She was reported missing to police on Monday.
Police say foul play is not suspected, but they are concerned for her well-being.
Purdy is described as an indigenous female with medium-length red hair and hazel eyes. She is five-foot-three inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds.
A clothing description is not available.
Anyone with information on Purdy’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.
