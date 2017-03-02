

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax are looking for two men suspected of approaching three young girls and telling them to get in their truck.

Officers say the girls, who are 12 and 13, were walking on Chebucto Road at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when a white pickup truck pulled up beside them.

They say the passenger said, "Get in the truck," in an aggressive way, but the girls walked away and onto their school grounds nearby.

Police say the truck, described as an older model Chevrolet with a black toolbox across the truck bed, circled back near the entrance of Oxford School and drove slowly around a cul-de-sac before leaving.

They say the driver is a heavy set white man in his 50s, wearing a beanie or ball cap, while the passenger is described as a white man in his 30s, with dark hair and a full beard.

Police say they are trying to determine whether this incident is connected to another one on Feb. 22nd in the area of the city's Greenpark Close.