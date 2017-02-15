Featured
Halifax police seek woman reported missing a month ago
Jade Eleanor Fielding was reported missing to police on Jan. 13, but her family hasn’t heard from her since Sept. 10, 2016. (Halifax Regional Police)
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017 3:35PM AST
Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old woman who was reported missing about a month ago.
Jade Eleanor Fielding was reported missing to police on Jan. 13, but her family hasn’t heard from her since Sept. 10, 2016.
Police say there is no information to suggest Fielding has met with foul play, but they are concerned for her well-being.
Fielding is described as a Chinese woman with long black hair and brown eyes. She is roughly five-foot-three inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Coroner investigating after man found dead following Moncton fire
- Mounties investigate fatal house fire in Queens County
- Saint John man who left home at height of storm found dead
- N.S. sex offender accused of committing indecent act within sight of children
- Halifax police seek woman reported missing a month ago