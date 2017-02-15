

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old woman who was reported missing about a month ago.

Jade Eleanor Fielding was reported missing to police on Jan. 13, but her family hasn’t heard from her since Sept. 10, 2016.

Police say there is no information to suggest Fielding has met with foul play, but they are concerned for her well-being.

Fielding is described as a Chinese woman with long black hair and brown eyes. She is roughly five-foot-three inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.