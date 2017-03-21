

The Canadian Press





Halifax Regional Police say people with outstanding warrants will be able to turn themselves in as part of its first-ever voluntary surrender day.

They say it's a way for people to avoid being arrested at home in front of family, in front of colleagues at work or during a traffic stop.

The force says people with outstanding warrants for non-violent offences can go to the Dartmouth North Community Centre on April 29 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

It says there are currently 684 outstanding warrants on file and the goal is to reduce that number through the voluntary surrender initiative.

People will be asked to present identification and will have their fingerprints and photo taken, and will likely have their warrants replaced with a court date.

Halifax police say similar initiatives have been successful in the Unites States.