Featured
Halifax police to hold its first-ever voluntary surrender day
.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017 4:32PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police say people with outstanding warrants will be able to turn themselves in as part of its first-ever voluntary surrender day.
They say it's a way for people to avoid being arrested at home in front of family, in front of colleagues at work or during a traffic stop.
The force says people with outstanding warrants for non-violent offences can go to the Dartmouth North Community Centre on April 29 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
It says there are currently 684 outstanding warrants on file and the goal is to reduce that number through the voluntary surrender initiative.
People will be asked to present identification and will have their fingerprints and photo taken, and will likely have their warrants replaced with a court date.
Halifax police say similar initiatives have been successful in the Unites States.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Halifax police to hold its first-ever voluntary surrender day
- N.B. man wanted for aggravated assault arrested in Halifax
- Supreme Court to rule Thursday on bail issue in Oland murder case
- Suspect arrested in connection with Fredericton home invasion
- N.B. woman aims to bring end to pig-chasing events at P.E.I. county fair