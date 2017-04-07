

Police are warning residents in the Halifax area about the release of a high-risk offender that is now living in the community.

Halifax Regional Police say 57-year-old Ross Nelson Garland was released from Dorchester Penitentiary Friday after completing a sentence for robbery and forcible confinement.

Police say Garland has a history of criminal convictions dating back to 1977 that include armed robbery, aggravated assault, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, break and enter, trafficking, theft, impaired driving, and other offences.

Police say his most recent conviction for robbery and forcible confinement involved an adult woman he didn’t know.

Garland has been assessed as being at a high risk to reoffend. He will be on court-imposed conditions for eight years, and will be required to follow a number of strict conditions.

Garland is described as an aboriginal man with brown eyes and brown hair. He is six-foot-three inches tall and weighs 276 pounds.

Police say they are releasing the information to alert the public, but warn that any form of vigilante activity won’t be tolerated.