

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are warning the public about a high-risk offender living in the city.

Christopher Michael Watts was released from a federal correctional facility in British Columbia on Aug. 1 after completing a sentence for manslaughter, sexual interference, and sexual assault.

Police say 57-year-old Watts “has exhibited a pattern of providing large quantities of drugs to young girls and engaging in sexual activity with them without regard for their ability to consent.”

Watts has been deemed a high risk to reoffend sexually and must abide by a number of conditions:

not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol or illegal drugs

not to own, use or possess a computer or any device that would allow access to the internet

not to be in the presence of any female children under the age of 18 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history and has been approved by his parole supervisor

report all friendships, sexual relationships and intimate relationships with women

Anyone who witnesses Watts violating any of the conditions is asked to call 911. He is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is six feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Police say they simply want to alert residents that Watts is living in the Halifax area, and warn that any form of vigilantism or unreasonable conduct won’t be tolerated.