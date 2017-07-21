

CTV Atlantic





People attending Pride events in Halifax this weekend may want to prepare to be patient. Getting around downtown is expected to be a challenge because of crowds, construction, and road closures.

Event organizers are still urging people to attend, with more than 100,000 expectedat the parade alone.

"We expect to have a larger crowd this year with the presence of the prime minister," says Nick Voutour with Halifax Pride.

With Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attending the parade, security will be ramped up.

"He has his own security detail, so we're working in conjunction with his security detail to ensure his safety and the safety of others," says HRP Const. Dianne Penfound.

The parade is the biggest event during Pride celebrations here in Halifax, and brings its own set of challenges.

There is no parking along the parade route, and roads will be closed to traffic until Saturday afternoon. Vehicles impeding the route will be ticketed or towed.

Bus and ferry schedules will run their normal schedule Saturday, but there are some detours for downtown buses.

"Everybody can check online at halifax.ca just to make sure their route hasn't been impacted, or if it has how best to navigate that,” says HRM senior communications advisor Nick Ritcey. “The municipality will also be employing busses to accommodate for any overload for both ferries and conventional bus service routes."

Adding to weekend traffic woes, the MacDonald Bridge will also be closed to traffic so crews can finish an important part of the Big Lift.

"This is a major milestone for the project, to get these expansion joints in there, so we want to get them in and out of the way of traffic,” says Halifax Harbour Bridges communications manager Alison MacDonald.

The ramp leading to Joseph Howe Drive and the Windsor Street Exchange on the Fairview Overpass will also be shut down until Monday morning.

Pride organizers say it’s still important for people to attend Pride events despite traffic and crowds.

“I think people should take the time to come down, because we have a very diverse LGBTQ+ community and throughout the year these groups don't have a chance to really highlight the work they do,” says Voutour.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett.