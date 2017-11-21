

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating after a laser was pointed into the cockpit of two incoming airplanes at the Halifax airport and also at a vehicle Sunday evening.

Police responded to the Halifax Stanfield International Airport just after 11 p.m.

Police say two pilots reported that a green laser had been pointed directly into the cockpit of two planes as they were landing at the airport.

“Such actions are dangerous and jeopardize the safety of the passengers and crew on these flights,” said Halifax District RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

Officers searched the Grand Lake, Goffs, and Enfield areas, but failed to locate a suspect.

An hour later, police say someone pointed a green laser at a vehicle being driven by an off-duty RCMP officer on Highway 2 in Enfield.

Police are investigating the incidents and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Hutchinson says pointing lasers at airplanes can result in charges and fines up to $100,000.