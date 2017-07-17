Halifax police are hoping the public can help locate two missing teenagers.

Halifax Regional Police say Emma Hutt was last seen Wednesday in the 200 block of Pleasant Street, carrying a beige purse and multi-coloured backpack.

Emma is described as a five-foot-tall, 100-pound white girl with long blonde hair and blue eyes.  

She was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a dark coloured shirt and a dark leather-style jacket.

Officers are also looking for 14-year-old Kenny Dawson Ashford of Halifax. They say he hasn’t been seen or heard from since July 8.

Police say Kenny was last seen leaving a home in the 200 block of Purcells Cove Road in Halifax.

He is described as five-foot-nine, 130-pound white boy with medium brown hair, blue eyes and a pierced eyebrow.

Police say there’s no information to suggest either of the teens have been met with foul play, but they’re concerned for both of their well-being.

Anyone with information on Emma Hutt’s or Kenny Dawson Ashford’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.