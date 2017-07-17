

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police are hoping the public can help locate two missing teenagers.

Halifax Regional Police say Emma Hutt was last seen Wednesday in the 200 block of Pleasant Street, carrying a beige purse and multi-coloured backpack.

Emma is described as a five-foot-tall, 100-pound white girl with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a dark coloured shirt and a dark leather-style jacket.

Officers are also looking for 14-year-old Kenny Dawson Ashford of Halifax. They say he hasn’t been seen or heard from since July 8.

Police say Kenny was last seen leaving a home in the 200 block of Purcells Cove Road in Halifax.

He is described as five-foot-nine, 130-pound white boy with medium brown hair, blue eyes and a pierced eyebrow.

Police say there’s no information to suggest either of the teens have been met with foul play, but they’re concerned for both of their well-being.

Anyone with information on Emma Hutt’s or Kenny Dawson Ashford’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.