

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia teachers and the province are going back into conciliation talks next week, trying to resolve their contract dispute.

In the meantime, work-to-rule is beginning to affect the times some students are picked up and dropped off at school.

By revising bus schedules, the Halifax Regional School Board is ensuring students are only at school 20 minutes before and after class. Changes to bus schedules will continue to roll out through the month.

“We don't think having the students stay at school for an extended amount of time if there isn't instruction or some sort of activities for them to do,” says Doug Hadley of the Halifax Regional School Board.

The changes come one month after teachers started work-to-rule.

On Thursday, the Education Minister confirmed the provincial government and the Nova Scotia Teachers Union will resume conciliation talks.

“My understanding is it is Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, the middle of next week,” says Karen Casey.

Casey calls it good news for teachers, students and parents.

“We continue to hear from teachers that working conditions are their concern so that's what we are prepared to talk about,” says Casey.

“We are looking to have discussion on classroom conditions, work load conditions, conditions affecting students every day,” says NSTU president Liette Doucet.

In the meantime, the union is advising teachers not to write reference letters for grade 12 students applying for scholarships. As a result, universities are reconsidering the application process.

“Knowledge is power... We urge the students to reach out to the institution they plan on attending,” says Nova Scotia Advanced Education Minister Kelly Regan. “This is not the first time that there has been work action by teachers across the country and other provinces are experienced in dealing with it too.”

Both Minister Casey and Doucet say they are optimistic a deal can be reached.

Next week will be the first time the two sides have met since mid-December.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kelland Sundahl