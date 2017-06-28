

CTV Atlantic





Visitors and residents heading to downtown Halifax weekend for Canada 150 celebrations maybe in for a disappointment.

Much of the area remains a construction zone with closed streets, sidewalks, and barricades blocking parking spots; all this while the city prepares to welcome an expected 25,000 people to the downtown.

"I think it's kind of a sad situation. I think it's poor planning in a lot of ways,” says a local resident.

Canada 150 organizers say they're confident in a large turnout, despite the surrounding construction, and the possibility of rain.

"Rain or shine, there maybe some issues with lightening. If wind gusts are too high then there's a decision that we'll have to make," says HRM civic events coordinator, Billy Comer.

Municipal officials say to ease the parking situation downtown, residents are being encouraged to take a free shuttle service which is being offered at several major bus terminals. The ferry will be free from the start of the day until 2 a.m.

Down the hill on the Halifax waterfront - the 'sea-bridge' project that was slated to open up July 1st has been pushed back.

"We think it's prudent to do a soft opening when we can expect slightly smaller crowds then what we would historically experience on Canada Day," says Jennifer Angel with Halifax Waterfront Development.

To make up for the delayed opening, Water Street will be closed from George to Prince on Saturday - allowing pedestrian access to and from the boardwalk on the entire street.

Should it rain on Saturday - the municipality says fireworks will be re-scheduled for Sunday evening.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau