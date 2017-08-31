

CTV Atlantic





Halifax’s iconic Oxford Theatre is closing its doors after 80 years.

Cineplex said Thursday that the building at the corner of Quinpool Road and Oxford Street has been sold to a local business owned by the Nahas family, Nanco Group.

As a result, the historic theatre will go dark on Sept. 13.

“The decision to sell The Oxford was not an easy one as we share the community’s love for the theatre and respect the important role it has played in the city’s history,” said Daniel Seguin, vice-president of operations for Cineplex in eastern Canada, in a statement.

“Back in 1937 when The Oxford first opened, single-screen theatres were the norm but today multiplex cinemas provide our guests with many film choices in one location.”

Cineplex will host a special week of programming featuring screenings of iconic films that have played at The Oxford over its 80-year history. The screenings include classics like Casablanca, Wizard of Oz, Gone with the Wind, andGrease.

Tickets to all screenings will be $4.99, with proceeds going to the IWK Foundation.

Norman Nahas, the building’s new owner, says they haven’t finalized any plans for the building yet.

“We are currently exploring a number of options for the future of The Oxford,” said Nahas. “We are looking at multiple uses for the space including retail, office and residential so stay tuned for what the next 80 years of The Oxford’s history will look like!”

The Oxford is known for showing more independent and art-house films. Cineplex said it will be transitioning those films to neighbouring Cineplex theatres, like Park Lane. The company says employees of The Oxford also work at the Park Lane theatre, so the closure won’t impact staff.