

CTV Atlantic





Police are treating a fire in the paper towel aisle of a Halifax Superstore as suspicious.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the grocery store on Joseph Howe Drive just after 6 p.m.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire within minutes using pressurized water cans, as well as a small portable fire extinguisher with a manual pump.

Police say the fire did not extend to other aisles.

The store remains closed at this time. Officers believe the fire was deliberately set by an unknown male.

The investigation remains ongoing.