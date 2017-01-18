

CTV Atlantic





Some swimmers in Halifax are being left high and dry after Dalhousie University had to temporarily close its pool, leaving competitive teams scrambling for a place to train, and some suggesting it’s time for a new Olympic-sized facility in the city.

The 50-metre pool at the Dalplex is the largest pool in the city, and leaves only one other Olympic-sized pool where competitive swimmers can train.

“Right now we have two or three groups training with us, so the lanes can be quite crowded,” says swimmer Grace Earle.

“We usually swim quite a bit, but with less pool time we don’t swim as much,” adds swimmer Jon Earle.

Chris Stone is head coach of the Trojan Aquatic Club. With Dalplex closed, his teams are relying on other facilities to make accommodations.

“It really speaks to the need for the city to step up to the plate and look at its investment for proper aquatic facilities. Not just for our competitive use, but for all of the teams around the city,” says Stone.

Officials with Dalhousie University say the Dalplex pool is closed until at least the end of January.

In addition to the issues at Dalhousie, two of the city’s seven public pools were closed for repairs in December; one due for scheduled maintenance, the other because of a fire. Both have re-opened, however, in May the pool at the Dartmouth Sportsplex will close for a year and a half for significant facility upgrades.

A consultant’s report will be presented to city planners Thursday. The findings suggest no additional pools are required.

“But it did recommend that we undertake an aquatic strategy to look at the timing of replacing any aquatic facilities as well as the use of those facilities including both recreational and competitive,” says Tiffany Chase, spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The executive director of Swim Nova Scotia says its organization relies on Dalhousie’s Olympic-sized pool to host provincial and national swim meets. She also points out when space is tight, competitive swimmers cut into lane times for recreational users.

“It’s causing a snowball effect, a ripple effect and it is not good for the community,” says Bette El-Hawary of Swim Nova Scotia.

El-Hawary worries that without adequate pool space, they can’t offer their swimmers the competitive edge they need to stack up against other items and athletes.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kelland Sundahl.