

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax cab driver has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a female passenger nearly two years ago.

Bassam Al-Rawi was arrested in May of 2015 after a Halifax police officer pulled over to investigate suspicious activity in his cab.

Police say the 26-year-old woman appeared to be unconscious when they discovered the alleged assault taking place at the corner of Atlantic and Brussels streets.

Al-Rawi was arrested at the scene and charged with sexual assault. He has no criminal record, but court documents show two previous complaints against him by women who were passengers in his taxi.

Charges were never laid.

The case has been delayed several times. The trial took place in early February.

Al-Rawi has a limited taxi license. He has been allowed to operate a taxi between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., but he must have a camera in his vehicle at all times.