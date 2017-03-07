Featured
Halifax teen accused of assaulting cab driver, two RCMP officers
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 3:00PM AST
A 17-year-old girl is facing charges after she allegedly assaulted a taxi driver and two RCMP officers in Cole Harbour, N.S.
The RCMP responded to a complaint on Cassandra Drive before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Police allege the teen assaulted the female driver after refusing to pay cab fare. When police tried to arrest the girl, they say she resisted and assaulted two RCMP officers.
The Halifax teen is facing charges of fraud under $5,000, resisting arrest, assault with a weapon, three counts of assault, and two counts of breach of probation.
She was held in custody and is due to appear in Halifax provincial youth court Tuesday.
