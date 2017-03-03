

CTV Atlantic





A 16-year-old Halifax teen is facing charges after he allegedly tried to extort a 12-year-old girl in Washington State who sent him photos.

Halifax Regional Police say the teen met the girl through an online game. He allegedly told her he would send her gift cards if she sent him photos.

Police say the girl sent the teen some photos, but later refused to send more. He then allegedly threatened to post the girl’s photos online.

Police say no type of payment was exchanged between the two.

Investigators say the girl’s parents found out and contacted local police. The United States Department of Homeland Security then contacted Halifax Regional Police in August, and the Integrated Internet Child Exploitation Unit launched an investigation.

Halifax Regional Police searched a home in the 700 block of Parkland Drive on Tuesday and arrested the teen. They also seized a number of electronic devices.

The 16-year-old has been charged with two counts of luring a child, and one count each of possession of child pornography and extortion.

He was released on a promise to appear in Halifax youth court later this month.



