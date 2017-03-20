Featured
Halifax teen missing since January found safe
Police say 17-year-old Alicia Michelle McInnis has been located and is safe. (Halifax Regional Police)
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 5:04PM ADT
A 17-year-old girl who was last heard from two months ago has been located and is safe, according to Halifax Regional Police.
Alicia Michelle McInnis, 17, was last seen on Jan. 11 leaving a residence on the 2400 block of Robie Street.
In a news release on Monday, police say the teen is safe and sound.
Police are thanking the public for their help in the investigation.
