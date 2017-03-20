

CTV Atlantic





A 17-year-old girl who was last heard from two months ago has been located and is safe, according to Halifax Regional Police.

Alicia Michelle McInnis, 17, was last seen on Jan. 11 leaving a residence on the 2400 block of Robie Street.

In a news release on Monday, police say the teen is safe and sound.

Police are thanking the public for their help in the investigation.