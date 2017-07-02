

Halifax residents are frustrated after parking tickets have been handed out at meters that aren’t working.

The parking meters located downtown Halifax not only have an “out of order” message on them, they also have a no parking symbol as well.

Officials with the city say they do not issue tickets to anyone parking at a meter that states it is “out of order” unless the vehicle is parked more than the posted maximum time. However, they are unsure why the meters are reading “no parking” as well.

Halifax Regional Municipality spokesperson Brendan Elliott says he checked into the issue but with it being a long weekend was unable to reach anyone. Some residents are still frustrated.

“It can be hard to find a spot and you have to park a few blocks away so it doesn't seem fair that if you find a good spot that you'd get a ticket for it too,” says one man.

According to parking enforcement, they are allowed to issue tickets in this situation but typically they ask their supervisor first.

City officials say if you do happen to get a ticket, you should dispute it.

“We have a form online that you can fill out and either fax or email to us with the details. Make sure you tell us what time and what day, because we kept a track of when meters are out of service and we will cancel it,” says Elliott.

