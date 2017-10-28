

CTV Atlantic





A family in Sydney is thanking thousands of strangers for reuniting them with their beloved dog Jak, after a community wide nine-day hunt.

It all started two weeks ago when the pouch got lose while on a trip to the groomers.

Heartbroken, Jak’s owner’s created an online post, pleading for the public’s help locating their four-year-old cockapoo.

The post sparked a movement with thousands of shares and Jak became likely the most popular canine on the island.

“That void is filled in our family. The kids are playing with him. He’s barking at everybody coming in and he's so happy to see us at the end of the day,” says Jak’s owner, Shauna Kelly.

The family was determined to bring Jak home, so they put up posters and even wrote a song about the ordeal.

“I cried a lot when he was gone. Now that he's back, it's so much better,” says family member, Breagh Kelly. “He's like famous now.”

The family says they’re grateful for all of their community’s support, but they’re still not entirely sure why Jak’s story struck a chord with so many.

“Maybe they really felt we were really sincere in trying to get Jak and reunite him with our family, people just really, really wanted to help,” says Shauna.

Jak was captured on Highway 125 earlier this week. Police halted traffic as the pup cowered under a stopped vehicle.

The dog finally came out from under the vehicle when he recognized the scent of his owners.

“When we found Jak we thought it was over, but my husband took him directly to Sydney Animal Hospital and they were like, ‘Is that Jak?’ and they were cheering, and taking pictures,” says Shauna. “They were so wonderful.”

Since his return, special offers have poured in for free spa days, haircuts and food.

The family attributes his return with their community’s strong will to get Jak back.

“We really, really needed that support,” Shauna says. “We never would have made it through without that.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.