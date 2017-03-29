

CTV Atlantic





Another round of weather-related school closures in Nova Scotia on Wednesday has added fuel to the debate over whether the situation has reached a level of crisis.

Wednesday’s weather shut down many schools for a second day in a row. Students have now missed three weeks of classes in the Annapolis Valley region due to heavy snowfall.

Last year, the Nova Scotia government released a video explain how the decisions are made.

“The decision to cancel classes is based on weather forecasts, provincial road reports and reports from staff on the ground and on the roads,” the video stated.

Educational consultant Paul Bennett, who has been tracking the number of snow days, says there has been an average of 12 this year. Bennett cites research showing that snow days have a negative impact on learning.

But the Nova Scotia Teachers Union disagrees.

“Data strongly shows that they don't have a negative impact on student achievement,” says NSTU Halifax County president Grant Frost. “If students themselves individually miss time then it has a negative impact on them, but when the entire class doesn't come to school then the teacher can adjust programming and make up that time.”

The Department of Education builds five additional days into the school year to make up for storms. Minister Karen Casey says school boards base their decision on student safety.

“I was pleased that some boards are looking at delayed start up, early dismissal or not closing all their schools in their district,” Casey says.

Casey acknowledges that the five extra days aren’t enough to make up for all the time lost this year, but she says there are currently no plans to lengthen the school year.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kelland Sundahl.