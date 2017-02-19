

CTV Atlantic





A Cape Breton man is deeply concerned over the condition of the road near his home. He says the harsh winter has caused massive heaving in the highway. It's gotten so bad, drivers have started swerving to the other side, creating a whole different hazard.

"What I’m starting to see is people are having to avoid the potholes, drips and the depressions in our highway, and this is causing them to go over on the other side of the road, thus endangering both vehicles," says resident Rod Gale.

Cape Breton’s Highway 28 connects the towns of Whitney Pier and New Waterford. The scenery along the stretch of highway is spectacular, but the road itself has seen better days.

Rod Gale lives along the route and wants it fixed as soon as possible. He says the winter has been especially harsh, leaving some pavement sinking, and drivers lining up at repair shops.

"How many people have actually damaged their cars hitting these potholes. I mean, what is the publics expense for the damage to their vehicles? I don't think it's right that everyone has to repair their vehicles because the roads are so bad,” says Gale.

CBRM Councillor Jim MacLeod shares the concerns and admits he too drives on the wrong side of the road to avoid the craters.

"I've been driving on the opposite side. If anyone had been behind me, they would have thought I was either texting or under the influence. You have to. I don't want my wheels to be damaged and my front end to be damaged," says MacLeod.

Councillor MacLeod says the highway is provincially owned. He's reached out to officials who say they are going to make immediate repairs in the coming days.

"He told me that the road will be reconstructed next year, now if that means this season or next, I don't know," says MacLeod.

Gale feels the highway needs a permanent fix sooner rather than later, he says South Bar is becoming one of the most desriable communities to live in the CBRM.

And with spring just around the corner, he's also thinking about the tourists.

"We have the Low Point Lighthouse, St. Alphonsus Church, we have Fort Petrie and on top of that it's a great place to live in South Bar. It's beautiful, it's here on the coast looking out on the Harbour," says Rod Gale.

Gale says he will continue to push for a new highway, so visitors and residents alike can enjoy a smooth ride, along with spectacular scenary.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.