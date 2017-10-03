

CTV Atlantic





Ernest 'Junior' Ross Duggan made his first appearance in Truro provincial court Tuesday, where his first-degree murder case was set over until Oct. 19.

The 49-year-old man is charged in the death of 58-year-old Susan Butlin, who was found dead in her Bayhead, N.S. home by RCMP officers on Sept. 17.

Duggan is also facing a charge of attempted murder in connection with a standoff with police hours after Butlin was found dead in her home.

Police say Duggan was shot during the standoff and taken to hospital, where he remained in police custody for several days.

Duggan’s arm was in a sling as he appeared in court Tuesday morning.

The quick court appearance saw Duggan’s Halifax-based lawyer Pat Atherton appear via video conference. He made a request to withdraw as counsel, saying Duggan had applied for Legal Aid.

David Mahoney said he would step in, and asked Judge Al Bégin for time to go over the disclosure. Amherst lawyer Stephanie Hillson will be co-counsel for Duggan’s case.

Outside the courthouse, Duggan’s half-sister told reporters she couldn’t imagine her brother committing the crime of which he is accused.

“He definitely didn’t look like himself,” said Sarah Duggan. “I still really don’t know what to think. I still don’t want to believe it. It’s something I don’t ever want to believe. I just saw him, that’s not Junior.”

Court documents indicate Butlin had applied for a peace bond against Duggan, alleging he had exposed himself to her, and saying she feared he would cause her personal injury and damage to her property. In the document, she described him as a next-door neighbour.

Duggan is due back in court on Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown