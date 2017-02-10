

CTV Atlantic





A Moncton couple had to be rescued by a snowplow operator, when the mother went into labour at the height ofthe nor’easter early Fridaymorning.

Crystal and Scott Johnson tried to leave their home in order to get to the hospital after Crystal’s water broke at 1:30 a.m.

“So we started to leave and we got trapped,” says Scott. “The car was stalled and basically got stalled out in the middle of the road. Tow trucks couldn't get out, we just didn't know what we were going to do.”

Scott then contacted the company that plows his driveway.

“Within three minutes they called me, they sent a truck, the guy came, got our car unstuck so we didn't desert it in the middle of the road and he drove us to the hospital,” says Scott. “Big Tom was his name; he was like our guardian angel.”

Big Tom, also known as Tom Beaudin, says he first saw the car buried in the snow, then a woman rushing out of her garage.

“I think she knew I was coming to pick her up, but I didn’t know,” says Beaudin. “So I helped her in my truck and we put their suitcase and everything in the back.”

The mother-to-be made it to the hospital and at 9:34 a.m., her son Kai Alexander Johnson was born atseven pounds, two ounces.

Mother and newborn are doing fine.

“She's doing great, unfortunately she’s not up for video but she’s doing really well,” says new dad Scott. “She’s a champion today, she did really well.”

The parents aren’t the only ones excited.

“I heard it's a baby boy and I hope they have a happy life and he's going to have a cool story,” says Beaudin. “I'll have a cool story for the rest of my life as well.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore