The community of Whitney Pier, N.S., is both saddened and shocked following the death of a well-known veterans’ advocate.

Vince Rigby’s body was found Monday in a burned-out duplex – a building that had been abandoned for some time.

In an email to CTV News, Rigby's wife Sandra says her husband saw smoke coming from the building and thought someone was inside because there was a light on. She believes he went over to help.

Police have ruled out foul play.

“I call Vince a sweetheart,” said Alfie Burt, Rigby’s friend. “He was a super guy. He was a good friend and he was dedicated to anything that would serve veterans.”

Rigby became a staple among veterans after he vocally protested the Conservative government’s plan to close the local Veterans Affairs office.

“Vince was a good part of our team and to lose him is rather devastating,” said veteran advocate Ron Clarke.

Last November, Rigby was seen next to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to celebrate the reopening of the Sydney Veterans Affairs office.

Rigby never hid the fact that he lived with PTSD. His physical and mental scars from his tour in Bosnia forced him into retirement several years ago.

“He had a lot of difficulties, probably a lot more than he was really aware of in the beginning,” said Burt. “His wife Sandra said he wasn't the same guy when he came back.”

The cause of death is still being determined.

“I'm going to miss him,” said Burt. “Really going to miss him.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.