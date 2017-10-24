Featured
Hearing held for N.S. man charged in death of off-duty police officer
Christopher Calvin Garnier, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Constable Catherine Campbell, an off-duty police officer, attends a pre-trial hearing at Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Garnier's trial is scheduled for November. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 12:25PM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 24, 2017 12:28PM ADT
HALIFAX -- A pre-trial hearing for a Halifax man accused of murdering an off-duty police officer resumed today in the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia.
Christopher Calvin Garnier is charged with second-degree murder and interfering with human remains in the death of Truro, N.S., police officer Catherine Campbell.
Campbell's remains were found in September 2015 near Halifax's Angus L. Macdonald bridge.
Evidence presented at today's hearing is covered by a publication ban.
Another pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, but defence lawyer Joel Pink says he expects those proceedings to be held in camera, which means the public will be barred from the courtroom.
Garnier's trial is set to begin in November.