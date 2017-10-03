

Four Nova Scotians have arrived home after surviving the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

Allan and Michelle Hendsbee, as well as Tonya and Kevin Dort, had gone to Las Vegas for a week. The Hendsbee’s were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

During Sunday night’s concert, the Hendsbee's had moved into the middle of the field to get a closer look when the bullets started hailing down.

"When the music stopped, then it got real,” Allan says. “We knew for sure what it was. Just kind of looked around and said, 'We got to go somewhere.'”

"It was so surreal,” says Michelle. “Once we saw people go down, then we realized what was happening."

The couple took shelter under vendor staging.

"You could feel the impact of the bullet. You could tell it was hitting things and ricocheting off things. When you can feel that, you know it's close to you," says Allan.

For Michelle, she could only think of her kids.

“I texted goodbye to my (children),” she says. “I just wanted to let them know I love them. That's all I could do."

While they ran for their lives, their friends Tonya and Kevin were doing the same in a different area of the concert venue.

"I was running and then I had to stop, and I said to Kevin, ‘We're going home without Michelle and Allan,’ because they were in the centre," says Tonya. “I said, ‘How are we going to go home to their kids without them?’"

Both couples found shelter in different hotels, not allowed back to their rooms in the building where the shooter had been.

"It was awful," says Michelle. "It looked like a massacre. There were still white sheets there with people who had to be removed."

It's what you saw and how to get over that, and know people in the crowds with you, they didnt' get to come home," says Tonya.

Traumatized, it was a trip they say that encompassed the best and worst times of their lives.

"Moments before the first gunshot, we were standing, we were dancing, and just got done telling each other we had the best week of our lives," says Allan. "Then it went crazy."

As the group left Las Vegas they could only describe the city has being sad, saying people there are hurting. But at the same time they were impressed by how everyone had come together, helping one another and offering support in any way they could.

While this was a traumatic event, all four want to try and focus on those positive moments to help with their healing.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heather Butts.