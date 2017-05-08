

CTV Atlantic





Traffic was halted on Monday along Cape Breton’s Cabot Trail after sections of the road were closed due to a major washout.

As water levels continue to rise, so too does fear of more washouts, with more rain in the forecast for the next two days.

Residents who live in the area say it has been raining off-and-on for three days. Some saying they haven’t seen water levels like this for 30 years.

“Water everywhere; it's just everywhere you go there's water,” says Matthew Brett. “All the access points and low lying areas are closed off for the most part.”

Some roadways were completely washed out, like one in Westside Middle River where the water ripped open a culvert and left a gaping hole.

“We're not completely stranded yet, but we will see what happens,” says resident Emma Forman. "Mother Nature has a funny way of doing things.”

Some say the washout was so bad that several homes and cabins have been flooded.

“I couldn't believe it. I looked out the bathroom window and it was a river,” says resident Hal Oakley. “It's calmed down now, but I have two feet of water in my basement.”

Oakley's entire yard looks more like a pond, with water surrounding his vehicles and his home.

“The fire department is coming down after a while and they are going to pump the basement out for us,” says Oakley. “We will start cleaning up and hopefully this is the end of it.”

So far, there have been no injuries reported from the washout, but the extent of the damage in unknown.

“For some people it's going to be very worrisome,” says Brett. “A lot these fields are necessary for farmers and hay, and who knows what’s going to happen with erosion and the currents.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore