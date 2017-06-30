

CTV Atlantic





Security is being ramped up in the Maritimes over the weekend after Canada was named by ISIS in a recent directive to terrorists.

The Harbour Hopper is one of the businesses affected by heightened security. They have revised their route after a request from the U.S. military, asking for increased security near their aircraft carrier.

“We were actually asked by CFB Maritime Command to move the Harbour Hopper access to the harbour. Operationally for us, it's a bit more of a challenge. We had to retrain guides, and this is the middle of our season,” says Terri McCulloch communications manager of Murphy’s Cable Wharf

Police will be out at major events this weekend across the Maritimes but not all residents may see an increase in their presence.

“We will have some of our senior command staff do a risk assessment. They will do an intelligence exercise to look to see if there are any particular threats or security risks in our area, so we do our due diligence,” says Chief Leanne Fitch with Fredericton Police.

“I would just remind people that are out and about on Canada Day to always remain vigilant, but my real recommendation is that they enjoy the day,” says Saint John Police Chief John Bates.

Nationally, the RCMP is not aware of any specific threats, but tells CTV that they have prevention activities to manage crowds, and have trained their officers for large scale events such as these.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff