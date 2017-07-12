

CTV Atlantic





An extensive search for a missing man whose kayak was found near a pond is underway in Cape Breton’s Inverness County.

The RCMP say 32-year-old Jason William MacGrath left the Cape George area in a kayak around noon Sunday. His kayak was found near Gillis Pond in Judique Interval around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Members of the Antigonish and Inverness RCMP detachments have been searching the Judique Interval area since Tuesday evening. Members of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, ground search and rescue teams, and an RCMP helicopter and police dog services are also assisting in the search.

MacGrath is described as a white male with light brown hair and hazel eyes. He is five-foot-eight inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and beige shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.